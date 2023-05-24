Gorakhpur's picturesque Ramgarh Taal will be abuzz with rowing events from May 25

Gorakhpur: Gorakhpur's picturesque Ramgarh Taal has been a major tourist attraction in the city. It is also home to several migratory birds. From May 25 to May 31, the natural water lake in the city will be abuzz with sporting activity as the hosts of the Rowing competition in the Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh.

The rowing competition has made its debut at the third edition of the Khelo India University Games and will be conducted at Ramgarh Taal's four-lane 2km course.

Navneet Sehgal, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh said: "Gorakhpur has seen massive transformation in the past 10 years and is now all set to host one of the most awaited events of KIUG - Rowing. I can already see the excitement around the city and can promise people a great time at the venue cheering for their favourite team. All arrangements have been made for the teams to have a great experience and go back with fond memories of the game and the event."

"All necessary arrangements have been made to conduct the water sports event at the lake," Sudhir Sharma, competition director of rowing discipline said, adding, "The four-lane 2km course will see the cream of college going rowers in action during the week-long action-packed event."

According to Sudhir Sharma, athletes from top eight universities qualified during the All India Inter University meet for the Khelo India University Games will vie for as many as 72 gold medals, including 32 in the women's category. "The University that will dominate the rowing competition will certainly swell its medal tally during the Khelo India University Games," was Sudhir Sharma's opinion.



Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev University, Panjab University (Chandigarh), Kurukshetra University, (Kurukshetra), Shivaji University (Kolhapur), Kerala University and Punjabi University (Patiala) are some of the universities that are expected to make waves during the week-long rowing competition at Gorakhpur's Ramgarh Taal. "Some of the universities like Kerala, Guru Nanak Dev and Panjab will be competing in multiple events in men and women's," Sudhir Sharma added.

Rowing discipline will feature at the Khelo India University Games for the first time. The water sports event, says Sudhir Sharma was included in the programme to provide a good platform to promising rowers so that they could seamlessly graduate to the senior level.

"University sports are supposed to be a breeding ground for champions. University competition is one step before entering the senior level," Sudhir Sharma explained. "That is why Khelo India University Games will have competition in all the events that are generally conducted at the senior national competition to give good exposure to the promising players."

The organisers will provide boats, while the athletes will use their oars for competition. The competition in both the men and women's will be held in different events, including single and double sculls. "We expect exciting competition in all the events at Gorakhpur's picturesque Ramgarh Taal," Sudhir Sharma added.

Also, to further enhance the potential for religious and sports tourism in Gorakhpur, the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) has decided to develop a sports city in the district soon. The GDA has planned the sports city in over 25 acres of land under the Rapti Nagar extension plan. A team of engineers would visit Mumbai and Bengaluru to derive an idea to draft the blueprint of the proposed sports city.(ANI)