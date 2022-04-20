Gopuja held at 2K temples in Andhra, commemorating Kanuma

Amaravati: As many as 2,679 temples have simultaneously conducted Kamadhenu Gopuja Mahostavam (cow worship, Gopuja) in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Friday also happens to be 'Kanuma', an integral part of Sankranti festival and also auspicious for Gopuja.

The statewide Gopuja Mahostavam is being held under the auspices of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams



(TTD).

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy attended Gopuja prayers at the district sports authority stadium in Narsaraopeta in Guntur district.

Wearing traditional attire, a white shirt, dhoti and kanduva (towel), Reddy stood before a bedecked cow with folded hands as eminent TTD priest Dollar Seshadri and others chanted mantras, Vedas and prayers.

The Chief Minister placed a towel on a ceremonial cow and placed a garland as part of the rituals, followed by feeding bananas and grass to the cow.

Reddy paid his respects to the cows, went around with harati (sacred fire) and touched his head with a cow's tail as part of the ceremonies, including sprinkling flowers on the cows.

Following the rituals, the priests laid a silken raiment on the CM's shoulders and presented him with a memento

He was accompanied by TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Vidadala Rajini, Ambati Rambabu and a galaxy of other senior leaders.

"Sankranti greetings to all the people who are present here and also watching this event from across the state," said Reddy.

He wished prosperity to everybody on the occasion of Sankranti.

As many as 108 cows will be worshipped at the Narsaraopeta venue to bring health, wealth and prosperity to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, Narsaraopeta MLA, Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy, said it is the fortune of Narsaraopeta people to host the Gopuja ceremonies.

Though the event was scheduled to be held in the afternoon, it was advanced.

Srinivas Reddy said the homam blesses people living in a radius of 150 km with health, wealth and happiness.

"Not only our region, we wish this programme blesses the entire state," said the MLA.

Similarly, as part of 'Kanuma', monks at Visakhapatnam-based Sri Sarada Peetham (SSP), Swaroopanandendra Swamy and Swatmananendra Saraswati, conducted Gopuja and rituals at the spiritual centre Goshala (place for cows).

They gave harati to the cows and fed them fruits and 'ariselu', a deep fried circular flat sweet made out of pounded rice and jaggery, a staple in Telugu festivities and culture.

Kanuma Gopuja is an annual tradition at the Peetham.

Both the revered monks prayed to the cows for the prosperity of the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

—IANS