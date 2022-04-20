Google Union Faces New Challenge After Global Alliance Formation

Washington: Within a month of its inception, the Alphabet Workers Union (AWU) launched by Google workers in the US and Canada earlier this month is facing unexpected challenges after the formation of an international alliance called Alpha Global.

The formation of Alpha Global came to light after The Verge published a report on January 25.

Alpha Global, it was reported, comprised of 13 different unions representing workers in 10 countries, including the US, the UK and Switzerland.

But union members in the US say they hardly had any clue about the new alliance until the media reported about it.

Formed with an aim to tackle issues like pay disparity, retaliation and controversial government contracts, Alphabet Workers Union is affiliated with the Communications Workers of America, a national union representing workers in telecommunications and media.

After the formation of the global alliance, Alphabet Workers Union organisers are considering pushing the group to disaffiliate from the CWA, The Verge reported on Saturday, citing multiple sources.

CWA`s role in the announcement of the global alliance is also set to be investigated by a committee set up by Alphabet Workers Union.

The upheaval gives an indication of the challenges facing AWU which is not recognised by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), an independent agency of the federal government of the US with responsibilities for enforcing US labor law in relation to collective bargaining and unfair labor practices. —IANS