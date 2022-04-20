Google to show Ola, Uber cabs information on Maps

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Google on Wednesday said it has partnered cab hailing apps Uber and Ola to allow users in India to check if a taxi is available in the vicinity from the Google Maps app. "When you search for directions using the latest version of Google Maps on your mobile, we'll show you a dedicated tab with information for cab services... you'll be able to compare all your commuting options right from within the Google Maps app," Google said in a blogpost. If the user has the app of Ola and Uber installed, they will also be able to see fare estimates and pick up time and if a car is available near them, it added. "Uber users will be able to choose from uberGO and uberX services, while Ola customers can choose from Ola Mini, Ola Micro and Ola Sedan options," it said. Once the user selects a service, they will be directed to the Uber or Ola app to request the ride with one tap. "We're rolling out this new feature on the Google maps app for Android starting today and it will be coming very soon to iOS," the blog added.