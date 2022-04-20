Google to automatically add 3D effect to your 2D photos

New Delhi: Google photos will turn your 2D photos into 3D ones and over the next month, people will start to see the Memories feature brought to life with Cinematic photos.

Google said that Cinematic photos use machine learning to predict an image's depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene, even if the original image doesn't include depth information from the camera.

"Then we animate a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect — just like out of the movies," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Google Photos will automatically create Cinematic photos for you.

"Just make sure your app is updated and when one's ready for you, it'll show up in your recent highlights at the top of your photo grid".

People can also share Cinematic photo with friends or family.

Earlier this month, Google started rolling out updated collage designs.

In these refreshed collages, the users will see richer, artistically designed layouts populated and stylised using AI.

"This helps pick the right layout for a selection of photos by finding similar colours and using those to accent details like the font and background colour for a more cohesive look," Google said.

The company is also rolling out new themes for looking back.

"Starting soon, you'll also see Memories about your favourite things — like sunsets — and activities like baking or hiking based on the photos you upload".

--IANS