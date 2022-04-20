Google Stadia Now Available In 8 More European Countries

San Francisco: Google has announced that its game streaming platform Stadia is now available in eight more European countries including Poland and Switzerland.

"Now millions more people can play games on Stadia as it becomes available in eight new European countries. If you're in Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia or Switzerland, you can easily sign up at Stadia.com. Access to Stadia in all these countries rolls out over the next 24 hours," the company said in a statement.

The addition of Poland makes a great deal of sense, considering CD Projekt Red, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077, are based out of Warsaw.

All new sign-ups will get one month of Stadia Pro for free, with access to a decent library of included games, including both Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online.

Prior to the latest additions, Google rolled out Stadia to the following nations: the UK, the US, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

Stadia works on Android devices, plus Chromebooks, PC, Mac, and on a TV via a Chromecast Ultra device. Some Android TV devices are capable of running a beta version of the Stadia app. —IANS