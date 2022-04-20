Google Rolls Out Chat Feature On RCS-Based Messages Service

New Delhi: Google has rolled out chat feature in its Messages service based on the open Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard. Chat features upgrade SMS text messaging so that people can send and receive better quality photos and videos, chat over Wi-Fi or data, know when the message is read, share reactions, and enjoy more dynamic and engaging group chats.

"We've completed our global rollout of chat features to make this modern messaging experience universal and interconnected for everyone on Android," Google said in a statement.

"Now anyone using Messages around the world has access to modern chat features either from their carrier or directly from Google.

Messages by Google already lets users starts a video call from the conversation, message from the web, and use helpful features like Smart Reply, while protecting people from spam.

"We're continually improving security protections to safeguard your privacy and will be rolling out end-to-end encryption, starting with one-on-one RCS conversations between people using Messages," Google said.

End-to-end encryption ensures that no one, including Google and third parties, can read the content of your messages as they travel between your phone and the phone of the person you're messaging, the company added. —IANS