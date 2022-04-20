    Menu
    Science

    Google releases first beta version of Android 11

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Google on Wednesday released the first beta version of Android 11 after a series of developer previews. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is also making the pre-release versions of the new android available for its over-the-air updates.

    As of now, the list of supported devices only includes Google's Pixel 2, 3, 3a, and 4. As per Google, the beta versions focus on three themes - people, privacy, and controls.

    In an official Android Developers Blog, the company had earlier noted that with the Android update, users will have an option to grant a temporary 'one-time' permission to sensitive data like location, after which, the app will have to request permission again for the next access.

    —ANI


    Categories :ScienceTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in