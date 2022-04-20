Google Photos adds new controls for sharing albums

California: Google on Tuesday said it is rolling out new controls to Google Photos, enabling users to share albums with a specific person or people via their Google account.

"Last December, we launched direct sharing to make it easy to share one-off photos and videos in Google Photos by adding them to an ongoing, private conversation in the app. Today, we're bringing a similar experience to shared albums. Rolling out this week, when sharing an album, the default option will be to share with a specific person or people via their Google account. This gives you more control over who's added to the album," said Google Photos Sharing Engineering Lead, Sanjukta Mathur, in a statement.

"You'll still have the option to share albums in Google Photos via a link, which you can embed in an email, text, or blog to make it easy to share photos with people who don't use Google Photos or have a Google account," she added.

Mathur further stated that users will be able to remove someone from the album, which will remove the photos and videos they added.

"You have the option to turn link sharing on or off at any time and you can decide if you want to let other collaborators add photos to an album. You'll also be able to remove someone from the album, which will remove the photos and videos they added," she said. (ANI)