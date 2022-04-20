Google Pays Tribute To Kaifi Azmi On His Birth Anniversary With A Doodle

Kolkata: One of the most renowned Urdu poets of the 20th century, songwriter, and social change advocate Kaifi Azmi would have celebrated his 101 birthday, had he been alive.

Famous search engine Google on Tuesday paid tribute to the late lyricist and songwriter Kaifi Azmi on the occasion through a mesmerizing Doodle.

Azmi's doodle is wearing a white kurta, sporting salt and pepper hair, singing into a mic. He looks like reciting a poem.

With work ranging from passionate love poems and activist verses to Bollywood songs lyrics and screenplays, Azmi has become one of the most renowned poets of the 20th century in India, and his humanitarian efforts continue to impact people's lives today.

Amzi was born Syed Athar Hussain Rizvi on this day in 1919 in the Azmargh district of Uttar Pradesh, India.

At the age of 11, he composed his first poem, a ghazal-style piece. Inspired by Gandhi's 1942 Quit India freedom movement, he later left for Bombay (now Mumbai) to write for an Urdu newspaper. He then published his first collection of poems, Jhankar (1943), as well as became a member of the influential Progressive Writers' Association that used writing to try to achieve socioeconomic reforms.

In one of his early and most famous poems, "Aurat," Amzi advocated for women's equality, one of the causes he championed in his lifetime.

His greatest feat as a writer was Chetan Anand's Heer Raanjha (1970) wherein the entire dialogue of the film was in verse. It was a tremendous achievement and one of the greatest feats of Hindi film writing.

Azmi also won great critical accolades for the script, dialogues and lyrics of M.S. Sathyu's Garam Hawa (1973), based on a story by Ismat Chughtai. He also wrote the dialogues for Shyam Benegal's Manthan (1976) and Sathyu's Kanneshwara Rama (1977). As a lyricist and songwriter, though he wrote for numerous films, he will always be remembered for Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959) and Chetan Anand's Haqeeqat (1964), India's greatest war film.

Some notables films for which he wrote lyrics include Kohra (1964), Anupama (1966), Uski Kahani (1966), Saat Hindustani (1969), Shola Aur Shabnam, Parwana (1971), Bawarchi (1972), Pakeezah (1972), Hanste Zakhm (1973), Arth (1982) and Razia Sultan (1983).

For Naunihal (1967), he wrote the song "Meri Aawaz Suno Pyar ka Raaz Suno" (Hear my voice, hear the secret of love) sung by Mohammad Rafi. Azmi was prolific and won numerous awards for his contributions, including three Filmfare Awards for Garm Hawa ("Scorching Winds," 1973), the prestigious Padma Shri Award for Literature and Education (1974), and one of India's highest literary honours, the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship (2002). He also founded the NGO Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS) to support various educational initiatives to improve the lives of rural women and families, and to this day, MWS continues its work in the spirit of its founder. UNI