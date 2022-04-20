New Delhi:�Google dedicated its today's doodle to mark the International Mother's Day. The doodle puts on show two pairs of footwear, one of a mother and the other of a child, representing the relationship between the two. Sophie Diao, creator of the doodle, also remembers her intense bond with her mother with a beautiful message. Her message reads, "As we get older, we forget how heavily we once relied on our mothers and mother-figures. Today's doodle for Mother's Day harkens back to a time in my youth when following Mom around was all I knew. Thanks, Mom, for all the sacrifices, laughs, and love." During ancient days, Greeks and Romans held festivals in honour of the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele.
Google marks Mother's Day with 'symbolic' doodle
April20/ 2022
