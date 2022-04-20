Google marks Mother's Day with 'symbolic' doodle

New Delhi:�Google dedicated its today's doodle to mark the International Mother's Day. The doodle puts on show two pairs of footwear, one of a mother and the other of a child, representing the relationship between the two. Sophie Diao, creator of the doodle, also remembers her intense bond with her mother with a beautiful message. Her message reads, "As we get older, we forget how heavily we once relied on our mothers and mother-figures. Today's doodle for Mother's Day harkens back to a time in my youth when following Mom around was all I knew. Thanks, Mom, for all the sacrifices, laughs, and love." During ancient days, Greeks and Romans held festivals in honour of the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele.