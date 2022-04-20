Google Maps Unveils New Real Time Location Sharing Feature

New Delhi: Google Maps on Thursday has announced a new real-time location sharing feature which will be available for both Android and iOS users.

Users will be able to share their real-time location with anyone and the people they share with will be able to see the location on Android, iPhone, mobile web and desktop.

"Location sharing on Google Maps is rolling worldwide over the coming week and you'll be able to quickly let your friends and family know where you are and when you'll get where you're going," said Sanket Gupta, Product Manager, Google Maps, in a post.

Whenever you want to let someone know where you are, just open the side menu or tap the blue dot that represents where you are. Tap "Share location" and then select who to share it with and how long to share.

"You can share your real-time location with your Google contacts, or even share with friends and family by sending a link on your favourite messenger apps," the post read.

When you're sharing your location, the people you've chosen to share with will see you on their map.

"You'll see an icon above the compass on your own map reminding you that you're actively sharing your location. You can change your mind and stop sharing at any time — it's entirely up to you," the post said.