Google Maps To Now Give Indian Users Dining Offers

New Delhi: Google Maps on Thursday introduced three new features for Indian users to help them discover local experiences and get recommendations that are personalised for better dining experience, including an "Offers" section to help users find deals and claim them at restaurants in 11 cities. Users will be able to find deals and claim them at restaurants across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Hyderabad, Google said. The "Offer" feature is being launched in partnership with EazyDiner, where users can now find offers from over 4,000 restaurants, with more categories and partners coming soon, Google said. To use this feature, users can simply tap the "Offers" shortcut in the "Explore" tab or filter for restaurants with offers. Starting from Thursday, Google Maps users will get exclusive access to EazyDiner Prime offers for 15 days, across over 1,500 restaurants, with a guaranteed discount of at least 25 per cent on all of them, Google said. The other two new features itroduced by Google Maps include a redesigned, India-inspired "Explore" tab and a new "For You" experience. "We've heard that Indian Maps users prefer a more assistive and visual browsing experience that is easy to access. To reflect this, we have a redesigned, India-focused Explore tab, the For You feature, and dining Offers," said Krish Vitaldevara, Director, Google Maps. "This will help Google Maps users discover a new side to their city, whether looking for things to do around town, getting offers on dining out, or getting recommendations that are personalized to their unique tastes," Vitaldevara added.