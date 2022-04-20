Google launched 4th batch of 'Startups Accelerator India'

Bengaluru: Google on Monday announced that it is inviting applications for the fourth batch of Google for Startups Accelerator India programme.

The programme mentors early-stage startups on various aspects of their business, across the areas of technology, product strategy, marketing, UX/UI and leadership.

The last date of application is March 15, 2020, the company said in a statement.

"In July 2018, we announced the launch of Google Developers Launchpad Accelerator India. Since then, we have worked with 30 technology startups over 3 classes, that were solving for India''s most pressing problems such as sanitation, healthcare, agritech, fintech, and sustainability," said Paul Ravindranath, Program Manager, Developer Relations, Google India.

"Going forward, the Launchpad Accelerator India programme will be known as Google for Startups Accelerator India. This will unify and strengthen our numerous efforts to nurture and grow the startup ecosystem under Google for Startups brand," Ravindranath added.

According to the company, startups that use technology like AI/ML to solve systemic problems in India can submit their application by visiting ''Google for Startups Accelerator India'' by 15th March 2020.

Successful applicants will be notified in early April. The batch will commence with a week''s mentorship-bootcamp in April 2020, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

At Google for Startups Accelerator India programme, a batch consisting of 10 startups receive (for three months) intense mentorship bootcamps, tech workshops, design sprints, and marketing growth labs along with the opportunities to forge crucial connections to tech teams within Google and experts in the industry.

--IANS