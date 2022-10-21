Google enhances its Gmail search, Chat, and related results features

San Francisco (The Hawk): To enhance the search experience with labels and related results, Google has launched new Gmail and Chat features.

The internet giant has launched three features, "Search ideas," "Gmail labels," and "Related results," for precise and personalised search suggestions and results.

The corporation stated in a blog post that these functionalities lack an admin control.

Based on their previous search history, users can receive search recommendations as they type in the Chat search area. Additionally, it aids users in swiftly recalling significant mobile messages, files, and more.

By the end of October, iOS devices will also get access to the Search recommendations function that is now only available for Android devices.

Users can search messages under a specific Gmail label in the app using "Gmail labels," which will only return results for that label. Using search chips in the Gmail search box, users can also hone their label searches.

Mobile devices running iOS and Android can use the labels function.

To enhance the overall search experience, "Related results" are displayed for Gmail search queries that return no results.

According to the company, the result feature is only available online.

