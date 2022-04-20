Google doodle marks Euro 2016 start, shows Eiffel Tower�s football skills

London: The European Championship finals, known simply as the Euros, is finally here, due to get underway in Paris on Friday. To mark the occasion, Google has dedicated its doodle to Uefa�s showpiece continental football tournament. France take on Romania in the tournament opener (Time given is Indian Standard Time) Friday�s doodle shows a cockerel, in the red, white and blue of the French flag, heralding the start of the tournament, reports the Mirror.In the second doodle, the L of Google is shaped like the Eiffel Tower and it shows off its footballing skills. Giving all the information in one graphic, it has 24 flags, with 16 flags on the left and eight on the right. This is the first time in the history of the tournament that 24 teams will be participating. Euro 2016 will be played in France from June 10, with the final on July 10. The venues for the tournament will be Paris, Lille, Lyon, Saint-Denis, Nice, Toulouse, Saint-Etienne, Marseille, Bordeaux and Lens.