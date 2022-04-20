Google has published a doodle in tribute to the first modern Olympic Games, which was held 120 years ago. This incredible sporting event was officially called the Games of the I Olympiad and took place in Athens' Panathenaic Stadium in 1896. Google wrote: "The 1896 games included 9 different sports and 43 events. Most noteworthy was the marathon � it had the greatest number of international athletes ever. "Equally noteworthy was its winner, Spyridon 'Spyro' Louis, the only Greek champion in the athletics division, and a national hero for the host country. "His monumental victory on that historic day continues to inspire Greek pride."
Science
Google Doodle celebrates 120th anniversary of the first modern Olympic Games
April20/ 2022
Categories :ScienceTags :
Related Post
- May9/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May7/ 2023
- May7/ 2023
- May7/ 2023
- May2/ 2023