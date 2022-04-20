Google Doodle celebrates 120th anniversary of the first modern Olympic Games

Google has published a doodle in tribute to the first modern Olympic Games, which was held 120 years ago. This incredible sporting event was officially called the Games of the I Olympiad and took place in Athens' Panathenaic Stadium in 1896. Google wrote: "The 1896 games included 9 different sports and 43 events. Most noteworthy was the marathon � it had the greatest number of international athletes ever. "Equally noteworthy was its winner, Spyridon 'Spyro' Louis, the only Greek champion in the athletics division, and a national hero for the host country. "His monumental victory on that historic day continues to inspire Greek pride."