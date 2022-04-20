    Menu
    Google developing smart debit card to compete with Apple

    April20/ 2022

    Washington DC: Google is developing its own physical and virtual debit card to compete with Apple.

    The Google card will allow users to buy things with a card, mobile phone or online. The card will also connect to a Google app with new features, letting the users to monistor purchases and check their balances, TechCrunch reported.

    The card will be co-branded with different bank partners, including CITI and Stanford Federal Credit Union.

    Currently, Google Pay only allows online and peer-to-peer payments by connecting a traditionally issued payment card. (ANI)

