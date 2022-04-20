Google Cloud partners in India to grow much faster by 2025: IDC

New Delhi: Google Cloud partners are expected to generate $6.11 in 2020 and up to $8.33 in revenue for every $1 of Google Cloud products sold, giving them an opportunity to grow more than 3.7 times by 2025, an IDC study said on Wednesday.

On an average, Google Cloud partners are growing at 35 per cent (year-over-year), with a significant group of partners (20 per cent) growing even faster, at more that 75 per cent.

"The demand for cloud technology and services is growing rapidly in India. The partner ecosystem here is looking to work with cloud providers like us to help businesses of all sizes embark on a digital transformation journey," said Amitabh Jacob, Head of Partners & Alliances, Google Cloud India.

Nearly 50 per cent of Google Cloud partners are in the late stage of digital maturity and more than a third of Google Cloud partners have fully integrated digital into their strategies and businesses.

"Our goal of 100 per cent partner attachment will create more opportunities for our partners to provide valuable services to customers and help them build for the future," Jacob said.

According to the study, not only is Google Cloud partner revenue growing faster than Google Cloud's revenue, but the net margin opportunity of $121 billion through 2025 will also be well distributed across partner activities globally.

The partners, who are creating their own unique IP around Google Cloud, are seeing very strong margins associated with their products.

"Partners are seeing strong margins across multiple activities, including resale, IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS add-ons, IT services, business services, and support for hardware and networking," the report mentioned.

"The overall IT market is continuing to see growth as demand for cloud infrastructure and cloud capabilities in areas like data analytics, artificial intelligence, IoT, and security are fast advancing," said the IDC.

The global pandemic has further accelerated businesses' needs for these capabilities, seeking to quickly adapt or even to take this opportunity to speed-up their digital transformation journey, it said.

—IANS