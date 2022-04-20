Google Cloud India hires Oracle veteran Mitesh Agarwal

New Delhi: Google on Monday announced the appointment of Oracle veteran Mitesh Agarwal as Director of Customer Engineering for Google Cloud India.

In this role, Agarwal will lead a team of engineers and consultants who are focused on helping Indian organisations accelerate their ability to transform through data powered innovation with Google Cloud Platform and G Suite.

He will further provide impetus to the technology, architecture and the solution selling teams, Google said.

"Mitesh is an industry leader and his expertise will add great value to Google Cloud in India as we help our customers accelerate their digital transformation journey with the cloud," Karan Bajwa, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, said in a statement.

Agarwal brings with him over two decades of experience across technology consulting, product strategy, enterprise architecture and enterprise sales.

He joins Google from Oracle where he spent 18 years with his most recent role as the Vice President of Global Key & Lead Accounts.

Prior to that he was the Chief Technology Officer for Oracle India.

It is noteworthy that Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian spent 22 years at Oracle before assuming his current role in January 2019.

Agarwal came into Oracle with the Sun Microsystems acquisition where he led the Systems Sales Consulting team followed by a stint leading the Engineered Systems Sales where he delivered outstanding growth.

Prior to Sun Microsystems, he worked with Ramco Systems and Wipro Infotech.

In his new role, Agarwal reports to Andrew Hobby, Senior Director of Customer Engineering for Google Cloud in Asia Pacific (APAC) who is based in Singapore.

