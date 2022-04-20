Google celebrates RD Burman's 77th birthday

Mumbai: Search engine Google today celebrated the 77th anniversary of music legend RD Burman with a doodle on its India homepage. The Google homepage features a smiling portrait of the iconic composer, with animated visuals of some of the famous songs and films he worked on, in the background. Burman, son of noted Indian music director SD Burman, was popularly known as Pancham Da. He revolutionised the Hindi music industry by bringing in western music influence. Burman made electronic rock popular in India and also incorporated jazz and Arabic tunes in his compositions. His songs for films like "Kati Patang," "Hare Rama Hare Krishna", "Caravan", "Sholay" and "Yaadon Ki Baaraat" among other were major hits and became an inspiration for new-age music composers. Burman also produced an array of spell-binding melodies and semi-classicals for films like "Amar Prem," "Aandhi", "Parichay", "Ijaazat", "Kinara", and "Khushboo". The composer died in 1994. The last movie he worked on was "1942: A Love Story", starring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala in the lead, which was released after his death.