Google celebrates American journalist Nellie Bly's 151st birthday with a musical doodle

New Delhi: Today, Google pays tribute to the world famous journalist Nellie Bly on her 151st birth anniversary. Nellie Bly was the pen name of American journalist Elizabeth Jane Cochrane, who is famous for making a trip around the world in 72 days in 1889. The musical doodle celebrates Nellie�s life and legend. Karen O from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs (American indie rock band ) has composed this special song about Nellie.The video uses newspaper as a unifying theme, with paper tearing, folding and crumpling as the story of Nellie goes along. Nellie Bly was born in a suburb of Pittsburgh on May 5,1864. Being an incredible woman she stood up for the people who didn't have a voice- the minorities, underprivileged and the poor. She also flouted society�s expectations for women; questioned a regressive society which made her an inspiration to the women of her times. Nellie Bly is considered to be the pioneer of investigative journalism. She wrote for several newspapers on many controversial issues throwing light on the plight of the poor, immigrants and women in America. But mostly, Nellie is remembered for her phenomenal trip around the world. Nellie set sail from New York in November 1889 determined to beat Phileas Fogg�s time, who was the hero of Jules Verne�s novel, �Around the World in 80 Days.�