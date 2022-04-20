Google Best Place to Work, Twitter Off the Grid

Washington:� Ensuring a balanced work-family environment for its employees has made Google the best place to work on Earth, announces the seventh "2015 Best Places to Work" listing from Glassdoor, a US-based website that provides insider ratings and information from employees about the companies they work for. Micro-blogging site Twitter, which placed second last year, has fallen off the grid and is out from the list that ranks the top 50 companies to work for in the United States and Britain, Glassdoor said in a statement. Last year, it was the top-rated technology company and the second best company overall. "It is probably the single biggest change and surprise this year that Twitter did not make the list at all," Robert Hohman, co-founder and CEO of Glassdoor, was quoted as saying in an NBC News report.