Google Assistant feature now available for wired headsets

New Delhi: Google has started rolling out Assistant support, including spoken notifications, on all wired headphones.

According to 9To5Google, this feature will work on all wired headphones, regardless of their USB Type-C or standard 3.5mm connection.

Now, after connecting wired headphones to the phone via the USB Type-C port or 3.5mm headphone jack, there will be a notification from Google Assistant.

Tapping the notification will start the setup process and a user will have to 'Allow your Assistant to read your notification to you.' After giving the assistant some more permissions, the setup will be completed.

For voice commands, one can sync the call-accept button on the earphones. With Google Assistant support one can get personal results, calendar info and more through voice without unlocking the phone.

Until now, this Assistant feature was only available on select wireless Bluetooth headphones.

On the wired side, it was only available on Google's USB-C Pixel Buds.

—IANS