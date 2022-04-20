Google allows gambling apps on Play Store in 15 countries

New Delhi: Google has allowedgambling and betting appsgambling and betting appson its Play Store that will be available for users in 15 countries including the US.

Currently, gambling apps are only allowed in four countries: Brazil, France, Ireland, and the UK.

From March 1, the new policy changes in Google Play Store will allow authorised and legal gambling apps like online casino games, lotteries, sports betting and daily fantasy sports that will depend on whether these gambling apps are allowed in the approved countries.

The new rules will permit gambling apps in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the US.

Google said that the new rules applies as long as the developer completes the application process for gambling apps being distributed on Play, is an approved governmental operator and/or is registered as a licensed operator with the appropriate governmental gambling authority in the specified country.

"For all other apps which do not meet the eligibility requirements for gambling apps noted above, we don't allow content or services that enable or facilitate users' ability to wager, stake, or participate using real money (including in-app items purchased with money) to obtain a prize of real world monetary value".

Google said that a developer must successfully complete the application process in order to distribute the app on Play and the app must comply with all applicable laws and industry standards for each country in which it is distributed.

On Thursday, Google India said it is simplifying the policies around gamified loyalty programmes and features in the country, that are based on a qualified monetary transaction in the app and offer prizes of cash or other real-world value.

The policy provides updated guidance on the use of features such as a spin-the-wheel experience, a guessing game, or a 1:1 points redemption to drive loyalty.

The update aims to provide more clarity on policy requirements for loyalty programme disclosures and features, and is designed to safeguard users and optimise the developer experience.

''While we do not allow Real Money Gambling apps on the Play Store in India, we remain committed to engaging with industry and government bodies as they deliberate on measures that will best support this industry,'' the company noted.

—IANS