Google adds new multi-room audio controls on Nest devices

San Francisco: Google has announced to roll out an update that will bring multi-room control on its Nest smart home devices.

One can manually create speaker groups in the Google Home app, but a new feature is meant to let users quickly create a group of speakers that normally would not combine in a multi-room audio setup.

Multi-room control works with your favourite audio apps, including YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora and more.

"If you have more than one Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker or Smart Display, tap the icon in the bottom left corner of the screen when any audio content is playing, and you'll easily be able to add or remove your other devices throughout your home,'' Chris Chan, Product Manager, Google Nest said in a statement.

To start, begin playing some music and then tap the icon in the bottom left corner of the smart display's screen.

From there, one can tap to add or remove devices from the new multi-room audio setup.

The multi-room control interface will start rolling out to all Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max and other compatible Assistant-enabled Smart Displays from Tuesday, and the same functionality will be coming to the Google Home app later this fall, the company said.

Google recently rolled out a group calling feature on Nest Hub Max where users can make group video calls with Duo and Google Meet.

Source: IANS