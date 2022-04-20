Google Adds 50 More Animals In Augmented Reality In Search

New Delhi: If you like to share animals in augmented reality (AR) with friends and family, Google has just added 50 new AR animals in its Search platform.

In addition to the red panda and cat, there's a giraffe, cow, zebra, pig and hippo among the new animals in AR.

"Hip(po), hip(po), hooray! There are 50 new AR animals to discover on Search. Search for your favourite animal on your Google mobile app, tap 'View in 3D' to see them in your space and don't forget to share your best creations with #Google3D.," the company said in a tweet on Saturday.

Google began showing 3D animals in its Search last year.

It has since added several creatures, including alligators, ducks and hedgehogs.

Google in August recreated ancient creatures with the help from AR that can roam freely in your living room via your smartphone.

Prehistoric animals like Cambropachycope, an ancient crustacean with a distinctive pointy head covered in tiny eyes or the oldest large filter feeder, the fish that swims poorly, or the largest animal ever to live on Earth have been brought back to life with the help from AR.

"In collaboration with institutions such as Moscow's State Darwin Museum and London's Natural History Museum, we've brought a menagerie of prehistoric animals back to digital life. Thanks to AR, you can see them up close through your phone," Google Arts & Culture had said in a statement.

People can find these in the Google Arts & Culture app available for free on Android and iOS.

The AR creatures or artwork has been recreated with the help from Google's augmented reality framework called ARCore. IANS