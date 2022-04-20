Google acquires iOS, Android app Odysee

Washington: Google has announced its acquisition of Odysee, an iOS and Android app that facilitates automatic back up of photos and videos taken on users` cameras or tablets to their home computers. Odysee also allows users to set up private, automatic sharing with other people, and it had an API for integrating the service with other apps. According to Tech Crunch, the company announced that it had acquired the app via a note on Odysee`s home page, as well as through a notification being sent out to app users. In it, the startup thanks users and also notes the details of the shut-down process. The app is set to be shut down on February 23 and the Odysee team will join Google+. PTI