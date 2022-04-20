Google 'Posts' That Brings Results From Verified Users Now In India

New Delhi: In a bid to give users timely updates from verified users such as celebrities and organizations directly from the source, Google announced the launch of "Posts" feature in India.

"To get started, do a Google search for the name you want to claim, click on the little sentence under the 'Knowledge Panel' asking if you manage the online presence, and follow the instructions," the company wrote in a blog post.

When users search for queries such as "Indian Super League" or "Tiger Zinda Hai", they will see verified updates directly from the source, in the collection of "cards" that appear in a search result (the Knowledge Panel).

"It's fast and easy to publish text, images, videos and events, which show up instantly in search results on both desktop and mobile. It's also easy to schedule the timing and duration of a post and you'll even get updates on how many people see and interact with your content," it added.

The search engine giant currently displays description, news articles, tweets and links related to the topic in its search. In addition, users will now find images, videos, GIFs, events, and polls posted directly by the person or organisation being searched for.