Google's self-driving cars involved in 11 accidents so far: Director

Internet search company Google Inc`s self-driving cars have been involved in 11 accidents, but have not been the cause of any, over the last six years since the project began, the program`s director said on Monday. Google claims their self-driving cars' accidents not company's fault A team of drivers that is testing the fleet of more than 20 vehicles have driven 1.7 million miles so far. "...Not once was the self-driving car the cause of the accident," Chris Urmson said in a post on technology news website Backchannel`s blog Medium. (http://bit.ly/1GZciuW) No one was injured in the accidents, Urmson added. "If you spend enough time on the road, accidents will happen whether you`re in a car or a self-driving car." The cars had been hit from behind seven times, mainly at traffic lights, with a majority of the accidents being on city streets rather than on freeways. "We`ll continue to drive thousands of miles so we can all better understand the all-too common incidents that cause many of us to dislike day-to-day driving? - and we`ll continue to work hard on developing a self-driving car that can shoulder this burden for us," Urmson said. Reuters