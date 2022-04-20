Google's Gmail now allows users to block email IDs

NEW DELHI: After 'undo', technology giant Google has now introduced 'block' and 'unsubscribe' features for its Gmail service that will allow users to block email IDs and unsubscribe from newsletters with a few clicks. Using the new features, users can block specific email addresses in Gmail on the web and over the next week on Android, Google said in a blogpost. Future mail will go to the spam folder (and you can always unblock in Settings), Google Product Manager Sri Harsha Somanchi said. "In addition, the unsubscribe option is now making its way to Android, so you'll be able to opt out of eligible mailing lists directly from the Gmail app. It's perfect for those newsletters you subscribed to a while back but don't read any more," Somanchi added. In June, Google had introduced the 'Undo' option that allows users to cancel delivery of an email within 30 seconds of hitting the send button, helping them avoid misdirected or inappropriate emails. Gmail is one of the most popular email services with more than 900 million users globally.