Goods Train Derails In Uttar Pradesh

Firozabad: Three wagons of a goods train derailed at Outer Shikohabad railway station in Firozabad district following which rail traffic was disrupted for a few hours.

About 12 trains, running between Kanpur and Delhi, were affected by this accident on Saturday on the Delhi-Howrah route.

There were, however, no reports of casualties.

Ajit Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway, Prayagraj Division, said rail traffic was restored after the track on the route was cleared off the derailed wagons.

The goods train was coming from Firozabad to Shikohabad.

The movement of several trains, including Jodhpur-Howrah Express, Gomti Express and Bihar Sampark Kranti was affected for hours due to the derailment. --IANS