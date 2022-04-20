Good To Learn New Stuff: Jacqueline On British Film

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who will be seen in British horror thriller �Definition of Fear�, says she is a performer and finds it exciting to learn new things. "We consider ourselves a performer and an artist. It is a beautiful thing to do other cinema as well. For me, being a Sri Lankan, I came to Bollywood and I am doing a cinema which is not known to me. It is not from my home country, so it is just nice when you can expand and learn. It is a beautiful thing," said Jacqueline here. A string of actors from Hindi cinema are trying their luck abroad. While Priyanka Chopra is doing an American TV series �Quantico� in the West, Nargis Fakhri is making her Hollywood debut with �Spy�. In the past, Big B Amitabh Bachchan did a cameo in the Hollywood film �The Great Gatsby�, while Anil Kapoor and Irrfan Khan have featured in multiple Hollywood projects. "I just think that everything has become a lot more globalised now. Different actors from all over the word are doing different cinema and different things as well. Actors are not just getting into different cinema, they are actually getting into different walks of life... they are singing or they might be doing various things," the Sri Lankan beauty said on the sidelines of a brand promotion here on Wednesday. Apart from �Definition of Fear�, Jacqueline is also doing a movie in her home country Sri Lanka called �According to Mathew�. In Bollywood, Jacqueline was last seen in �Roy�, and she is now awaiting the release of Karan Anshuman directorial �Bangistan� and Karan Johar's production �Brothers�. In �Bangistan�, Jacqueline is said to be doing a cameo.