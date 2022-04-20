Good road network will boost economic growth: Hasina

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said her government was working to build a 'communication network' across the country to ensure transportation of goods and economic self-sufficiency of people.

The premier made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Itna-Mithamain-Astagram road in Kishoreganj district via video conference, reports bdnews24.

H"We are building a road network across Bangladesh so that the communication system along with the waterways remains dynamic. We are enhancing rail connectivity by re-establishing and expanding rail links to new areas. We are increasing connectivity on roads and waterways.

"When the communication system is good, people will have the benefit of transporting goods. This will bring economic independence to the people and Bangladesh will be the hunger and poverty-free 'Shonar Bangla' as envisaged by the Father of the Nation," he was quoted as saying/ The 29.73-km road starts from Itna and stretches all the way to Astagram via Mithamain.

It was constructed at a cost of Tk 8.74 billion and President Abdul Hamid had flagged off the construction work on April 21, 2016.

