Good News, Chocolate Lovers!

Los Angeles: Chocoholics, rejoice! Eating dark chocolates can reduce stress levels, as well as boost mood, memory and immunity, scientists say.

While it is well known that cacao is a major source of flavonoids, this is the first time the effect has been studied in human subjects to determine how it can support cognitive, endocrine and cardiovascular health.

"For years, we have looked at the influence of dark chocolate on neurological functions from the standpoint of sugar content – the more sugar, the happier we are," said Lee S Berk, from Loma Linda University in the US.

Berk served as a principal investigator in two new research studies which show that the higher the concentration of cacao, the more positive the impact on cognition, memory, mood, immunity and other beneficial effects. The flavonoids found in cacao are extremely potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, with known mechanisms beneficial for brain and cardiovascular health. Findings showed that 70 per cent cacao enhances neuroplasticity for behavioural and brain health benefits. Berk said the studies require further investigation, specifically to determine the significance of these effects for immune cells and the brain in larger study populations.PTI