Good governance not about selfies, making us do yoga: Neha Dhupia

New Delhi: Neha Dhupia is now in the eye of the storm with her latest tweet about governance. The actress posted on the micro-blogging site after being hassled with the heavy rains and seemingly took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi. On Tuesday morning traffic was thrown out of gear after heavy rains lashed in the city. There were reports of water-logging in low-lying areas and train services were disrupted leading to heavy traffic and stranded citizens. The tweet started trending within a few minutes and many have criticised her statement. Some time ago actress Shruti Seth faced a lot of flak when she had made a remark about the #SelfieWithDaughter trend.