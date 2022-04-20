Good Governance And Development Should Be Time Bound: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today instructed his ministers to make time bound agendas for good governance and development.

UP government spokesperson and Power Minister Srikant Sharma said that in a meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath discussed about 100 days, six months, and one year time bound good governance and development plans.

Mr Sharma said that CM Yogi instructed officers that wheat should be purchased directly from farmers at wheat purchase centers from April 1. Government will buy 100 per cent wheat from farmers and will transfer payments in their accounts directly.

He said that concern officers should ensure that farmers maintain healthy ways to dispose their agricultural waste.

