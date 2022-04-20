Gomti riverfront case: CBI searches 40 locations in UP

New Delhi: In a massive action, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday carried out searches at over 40 locations in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a fresh case it registered in the alleged irregularities in the Gomti Riverfront project.





A CBI source related to the probe told IANS, "The multiple agency teams are carrying out searches at over 40 places in Uttar Pradesh."









The source said the searches are being carried out after the CBI registered a fresh case to probe alleged irregularities in the project.





The searches are also underway in Agra, he said.





This is the second FIR that has been registered in connection with the case.





The Gomti Riverfront project was an ambitious project under the Akhilesh Yadav government.





The CBI had registered a case on November 30, 2017 which was earlier being probed by the Uttar Pradesh Police.





It has been alleged that the Rs 1,513 crore Gomti riverfront development project witnessed widespread irregularities.





—IANS



