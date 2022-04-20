Golfer Jyoti Randhawa And His Friend Remanded To 14 Day Judicial Custody

Behraich: A local court here sent international golfer Jyoti Randhawa and his friend, a former army man, Mahesh Virajdar, arrested for poaching protected wild animals, to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday.

Golfer Jyotinder Singh Randhawa popularly known as Jyoti Randhawa, resident of Khadiya Naniha village at Nanpara-Lakhimpur road has farmhouse at his father's name Randheer Singh Randhawa. He was arrested with his friend Mahesh Virajdar on December 26 by Special Tiger Protection Force and Forest Department team with one 0.22 bore imported rifle, more than 80 cartridges, night vision binoculars, Rs 36,000 cash, dead wild cock and other poaching equipments.

Jyoti Randhawa was married to renowned actress Chitrangada but they separated after few months. Jyoti is the highest ranking Indian golfer and is among 100 top golfer of the world.

Dr Ramesh Pandey, Field director, Dudhwa here, said that case was registered against Randhawa and his friend Mahesh under sections of 26, 52, 64 of Indian Forest Act, 1927 and sections 9, 27, 29, 31, 32, 38, 44, 49, 50 and 51 of Wild-life Protection Act 1972. Medical examination of both accused was conducted after they were taken into custody.

Mr Pandey said that over 100 wild animals and flora are protected under Indian Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 to curb poaching and trading of wild species. The act was revised in 2002 which affirms penalty and fine for poaching. UNI