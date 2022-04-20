Golden Years Of Congress To Return In Sonia Gandhi's Regime: Pramod Tiwari

Lucknow: Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Sunday welcomed the appointment of Sonia Gandhi as an interim President of the party and claimed that it was the best option for the party.

While talking to reporters, here he said,"Ms Gandhi took over the charge of the party on March 14,1998, when the party was in dires as today," adding, "Thereafter, Congress returned back to power in several states and in 2004, UPA came to power at the Centre, which continued for 10 years."

"After the appointment of Ms Gandhi as an interim president, the golden years of the Congress are set to return and the country will see an end of a power which is based on false promise and assurance," he said. Mr Tiwari said that Congress will certainly hit back the BJP and in Uttar Pradesh, too, the party will come back to power.

However, the leader without making any comment on the scrapping of Article 370, he said that the country was united and would fight against any outside aggression. "The issue of Kashmir is an internal matter of the country and no one can threat us," he added. The Congress leader also condemned Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's comment on Kashmiri girls. UNI