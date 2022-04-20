Golden Baba Taken In Custody In Kumbh And Later Released Over Threat To His Police Gunner

Prayagraj: A day before the start of the Kumbh, controversial saint Sudhir Makkar alias Golden Baba was taken in custody in connection with an FIR registered against him.

Juna Akhara had already expelled the saint and the police action against him at the Kumbh mela ground on late Saturday night was another problem for Golden Baba.

FIR was filed against the expelled Juna Akhara seer for allegedly threatening a gunner with a fake theft case. SSP (Kumbh) K P Singh said here on Monday police had taken the saint and two others into custody late Saturday night to probe charges levelled against him. The baba had been accused of threatening one of his gunners with a fake theft case after the latter refused to accompany him to Haridwar. When police took Golden baba into custody, scores of saints and seers rushed to the police station to demand his release. Later the Baba and his supporters were released on Sunday when they furnished personal bonds. UNI