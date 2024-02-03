Gold Worth Rs 43 Lakhs Seized at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Customs Seizes Gold Valued at Rs 43 Lakhs from Dubai Traveler

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Customs officials announced the interception of 24 KT gold dust and 24 KT jewelry valued at Rs 43 lakh from an Indian traveler arriving from Dubai. In an official statement, Customs revealed, "On February 3, officers at Mumbai Airport Customs confiscated 24 KT gold dust and 24 KT jewelry valued at Rs 0.43 crore from an Indian national returning from Dubai." The concealed gold was cleverly hidden in chocolate boxes and baby powder containers carried by the passenger, according to authorities.



This follows a similar incident on January 20 when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai uncovered 628 grams of cocaine, with an estimated value of Rs 6.2 crore, from a passenger arriving from Venezuela at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.





