    Gold Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized From Kozhikode Airport

    April20/ 2022

    Kochi: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Tuesday seized around 599 grams of gold foils valued approximately at Rs 26 lakh from a family travelling from Dubai here at the Kozhikode International Airport.

    Sharing information, Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi tweeted, "Air Intelligence Unit Batch B at Kozhikode International Airport seized 599 grams of gold foils worth 26 lakh from a family arrived from Dubai by Spice jet flight SG 141."

    The gold foils were concealed in the checked-in baggage and were pasted on the corrugated cardboard sheets of bedsheets sets, it added.

    —ANI

