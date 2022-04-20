Gold Worth Rs 2.61 Crore Seized By Railway Police In Chandauli, Two Arrested

Chandauli: Two persons were arrested here and gold worth Rs 2.61 crore seized from them while they were travelling from Hijilli in West Bengal to Delhi.

Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said that the seizures were made at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction here on Monday.

They said the police searched the bags of the two passengers following suspicion on them and were surprised to see the haul of gold. The police said that the arrested persons had no documents in support of the gold they were carrying.

The officials said that seizures included four pieces of gold weighing 3111.100 grams valued at Rs. 1,52,44,390 and gold jewellery weighing 2953.600 gram valued at Rs 1,08,54,480.

"The total weight of the gold bar and gold jewellery was found to be 6064.700 grams and is valued at over Rs 2.60 crore," a GRP official said.

He said customs officials been informed about the incident. —ANI