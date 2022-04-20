Gold slides from near 4-week high on China's 'band-aid' measures

New Delhi: Gold prices dipped after hitting a near four-week high on Monday, as China's central bank cut reverse repo rates and injected liquidity into markets to help support the economy hit by a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese authorities pledged to use various monetary policy tools to ensure liquidity remains reasonably ample and to support firms affected by the outbreak in Wuhan, which has so far claimed 361 lives.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,580.48 per ounce by 0407 GMT, having earlier risen to its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,591.46. U.S. gold futures shed 0.2% to $1,584.70.

"The fact that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is backstopping (the impact from the virus) is driving gold lower," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

"Asia's fear factor has dropped so they're not buying gold ... but there'll be a considerable knock-on effect over the longer term, given the fact that 50% of China is shut this week and there will be a drop in production and consumption."

The dollar against a basket of rivals also firmed, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

—Reuters