Gold Prices Rise Marginally; Silver Gains Rs 75

New Delhi: Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 11 to Rs 38,771 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at Rs 38,760 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading marginally higher by Rs 11 on rupee appreciation which limited the upside, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The spot rupee was trading around 9 paise stronger against the dollar during the day, he added. Silver prices also gained Rs 75 to Rs 45,610 per kg from Rs 45,535 per kg in the previous trade.

In the global market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,478.20 per ounce, while silver was trading at USD 17.02 per ounce.