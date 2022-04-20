Gold Prices Gains Rs 286 per 10 Gram in Delhi, Silver Jumps Rs 558

New Delhi: Gold prices gained Rs 286 to Rs 48,690 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday following recovery in international price of the precious metal and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 48,404 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 558 to Rs 65,157 per kilogram from Rs 64,599 per kilogram in the previous trade. "Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi gained Rs 286 after losing for two days with recovery in gold prices and rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said The rupee slipped 3 paise to settle at 73.07 against the US dollar on Friday.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gain at USD 1,852 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 25.40 per ounce.—PTI