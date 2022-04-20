Gold gains as virus spreads, set for best week in over 6 months

Gold prices hit their highest in seven years on Friday and were set to post their best week in over six months as demand for the safe-haven asset increased after a spike in coronovirus cases.

South Korea reported 52 new cases of the virus, taking the national total to 156, while Japan reported the first fatalities from aboard a cruise ship that accounts for the biggest cluster of infections outside China.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,630.97 per ounce by 0649 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 15, 2013 at $1,631.63 earlier in the session. For the week, prices have risen 2.9% so far and were set to post their biggest weekly percentage gain since Aug. 9.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.9% at $1,634.30. Reuters