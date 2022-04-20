Gold futures surge on domestic demand

New Delhi" Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 213 to Rs 45,740 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators indulged in creating fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June traded higher by Rs 213, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 45,740 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,764 lots.

The yellow metal for August delivery edged up by Rs 328, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 46,024 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,221 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants on spot demand mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices rose 0.76 per cent to USD 1,713.90 per ounce in New York. PTI