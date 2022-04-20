Gold futures rise Rs 292 to Rs 41,671 per 10 gm

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 292 to Rs 41,671 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators were indulged in creating fresh positions even as the metal lost steam overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April traded higher by Rs 292, or 0.71 per cent, to Rs 41,671 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,428 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery edged up by Rs 190, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 42,295 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 848 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants on spot demand mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices declined 0.41 per cent to USD 1,656.40 per ounce in New York.

—PTI